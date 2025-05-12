Centre Urges States to Explore Feasibility of Nuclear Power Plants; Goa Considered as Potential Site

Panaji– The Central government has urged state governments to explore the feasibility of setting up nuclear power plants as part of a long-term strategy for enhancing energy security and sustainability, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists after a high-level meeting in Panaji, Khattar revealed that the Centre had specifically requested Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to examine the possibility of establishing a nuclear power facility in the coastal state.

“We are of the opinion that wherever there is a possibility of setting up a nuclear power plant, it should be considered,” Khattar said. “In future, if Goa puts up a proposal for a nuclear power plant, it would be considered positively.”

Currently, India generates about 8 gigawatts of nuclear energy, with an ambitious target of increasing capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047, he added.

Khattar noted that Goa lacks any thermal, hydro, or large-scale solar power plants and relies heavily—nearly 80%—on imported electricity. He urged the state to explore all viable options for local power generation.

The Union Minister also pledged full support from the Ministry of Power to help Goa achieve its energy goals. He emphasized the importance of operational efficiency, calling on the state to further reduce utility losses and increase the share of renewable energy in the grid. Doing so, he said, would lower electricity costs and improve overall system performance.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik, Goa Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, and Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane. Discussions focused on developments in the power sector, progress under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), and initiatives to reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses.

Khattar commended the Goa government and its electricity department for their efforts in achieving universal electrification and reducing AT&C losses to 9.32%—well below the national average.

“This is a testament to the state’s sustained efforts in improving the efficiency of its power distribution system,” he said.

While praising Goa’s progress under RDSS, Khattar emphasized the need to expedite smart meter installations, noting that these tools—coupled with data analytics and AI/ML—can transform consumer engagement and service delivery by DISCOMs.

“Now that the contracts have been awarded, I am confident that implementation will gain momentum,” he said. “Prioritizing saturation of smart meters in government offices, colonies, commercial and industrial units, and high-load consumers will help ensure digitization and improved service delivery.”

Khattar also applauded the state’s consumer-centric reforms, including simplified procedures for rooftop solar installations and new electricity connections, which he said have improved ease of living for residents. (Source: IANS)