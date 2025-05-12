India-Made Defence Systems Now a Force in 21st-Century Warfare: PM Modi

New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the performance of indigenous defence systems during Operation Sindoor, declaring that India-made military technology has emerged as a formidable force in modern warfare.

In a national address, PM Modi said the success of Operation Sindoor—a precision strike mission against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan—marked a decisive moment for the country’s defence capabilities, especially its indigenously developed weapons systems.

“The world is now witnessing the arrival of ‘Made in India’ defence systems as a formidable force in 21st-century warfare,” Modi said.

He stated that India’s powerful and precise strikes left Pakistan reeling and frustrated, forcing it into a desperate retaliatory posture. Instead of cooperating with the global fight against terrorism, Pakistan targeted Indian schools, colleges, gurdwaras, temples, civilian homes, and military installations, he noted.

However, PM Modi emphasized that Pakistan’s aerial offensive was swiftly neutralized by India’s advanced air defence systems. “Their drones and missiles crumbled like straw,” he said, as India’s technology intercepted and destroyed them in midair.

He further remarked that while Pakistan had prepared to strike India’s borders, it was India that delivered a decisive blow to Pakistan’s military infrastructure deep inside the country. Indian drones and missiles, including domestically produced BrahMos missiles, carried out precise attacks on key Pakistani airbases, causing extensive damage in the first 72 hours of the operation.

Modi noted that Operation Sindoor had pushed Pakistan to seek de-escalation, as it turned to the international community for assistance amid growing tensions.

The Prime Minister asserted that India had once again demonstrated its superiority over Pakistan on the battlefield and now stood dominant in conventional, desert, mountainous, and new-age warfare domains.

A major milestone of the operation was the deployment of SkyStriker Kamikaze drones, co-developed by Adani Group’s Alpha Design Technologies and Israel’s Elbit Systems. Manufactured in Bengaluru under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, these drones offer up to two hours of loitering capability and were instrumental in executing precision strikes during the operation.

“Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension to India’s military strength,” PM Modi said, underlining the country’s growing self-reliance in critical defence technologies. (Source: IANS)