Foxconn Commits Additional $1.5 Billion Investment to Expand India Operations

New Delhi— Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn has announced a fresh investment of $1.5 billion to further expand its operations in India, as part of its broader strategy to diversify supply chains away from China. The move strengthens Foxconn’s footprint in one of its most critical growth markets and a key manufacturing base for Apple’s iPhones.

The investment comes through Foxconn’s Singapore-based entity, which has infused $1.5 billion into its Indian subsidiary by acquiring 12.7 billion shares.

Foxconn’s Indian arm, Yuzhan Technology India, currently manufactures smartphone components at its facility in Tamil Nadu.

This latest move follows the Indian government’s recent approval for Foxconn to build a semiconductor fabrication plant near Noida airport, in partnership with the HCL Group. The ₹3,700 crore joint venture aims to produce display driver chips used in mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, PCs, and other devices with display technologies. The facility is expected to process 20,000 wafers per month, delivering up to 36 million units monthly.

“With this sixth semiconductor facility, India advances further in its mission to establish a strategically vital semiconductor ecosystem,” the government said in an official statement.

India’s semiconductor landscape is developing at a rapid pace. Cutting-edge design infrastructure is being established across multiple states, with strong support from state governments encouraging semiconductor design firms to set up operations.

At the grassroots level, innovation is being driven by students and startups. More than 270 academic institutions and 70 startups are currently developing advanced semiconductor design technologies. The government highlighted that 20 student-designed semiconductor products have already reached the “tape-out” stage at the SCL (Semiconductor Laboratory) in Mohali.

Supporting infrastructure is also scaling alongside chip manufacturing. Major global players such as Applied Materials and Lam Research have established a presence in India, while chemical and gas suppliers including Merck, Linde, Air Liquide, and Inox are preparing to ramp up capacity to support the growing domestic semiconductor industry.

With surging demand for semiconductors across a range of industries—including mobile phones, laptops, servers, medical devices, defense systems, and consumer electronics—Foxconn’s upcoming facility is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India). (Source: IANS)