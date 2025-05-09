India Aspires to Be Global Space Power and Force for Humanity, Says Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi— Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Friday affirmed India’s ambition to become a global space leader, partnering equally with other nations while using space technology to benefit humanity and the planet.

Speaking at the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2025) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Singh highlighted India’s rapid transformation from a follower to a key enabler in space exploration.

“India is now collaborating as an equal partner with major spacefaring nations,” Singh said. “This reflects our scientific strength, visionary leadership, and commitment to peaceful cooperation in space.”

He described India’s space journey—from modest beginnings to becoming a beacon of inspiration for developing countries—and framed the GLEX 2025 platform as a reflection of two goals: “A for Bharat” and “B for the World.” India, he said, aims to serve its people through space technology while promoting the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu Bharat—a trusted global partner fostering collaboration, not domination.

“We’re not here to play Big Brother,” he said. “We are equal brothers working together with the world for the planet’s greater good.”

Singh also emphasized the government’s efforts to democratize the space sector by encouraging private participation. “Since opening up the space sector, over 190 startups have emerged in just the last two years,” he noted, pointing to a surge in innovation across satellite launches, deep space missions, and commercial applications.

The high-level summit was jointly organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and the Astronautical Society of India (ASI). It brought together delegates from over 35 countries, including astronauts and scientists, solidifying India’s growing leadership in space diplomacy and innovation. (Source: IANS)