X to Block Over 8,000 Accounts in India Following Government Order

New Delhi— Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced it will comply with an Indian government directive to block more than 8,000 accounts for alleged legal violations. The decision comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

In a statement issued Thursday, X confirmed it had received executive orders from the Indian government demanding the account blocks, warning of potential penalties including steep fines and imprisonment for its local employees if it failed to comply.

While X did not publicly disclose the list of affected accounts, it noted that they include “international news organizations and prominent X users.”

The platform said it was not provided with specific details or justification for many of the account blocks and acknowledged its disagreement with the government’s sweeping demand. “Blocking entire accounts amounts to censorship of both existing and future content and undermines the fundamental right to free speech,” the company stated.

Despite this, X confirmed it will enforce the order by geo-blocking the accounts in India only. Affected users have been notified, and the company is encouraging them to seek legal remedies.

X also stressed the importance of transparency, stating that while it would prefer to publish the executive orders, it is currently restricted by law from doing so.

“We believe transparency is essential for accountability. Without it, arbitrary decision-making becomes more likely,” the statement read.

The company concluded by saying it is exploring all legal options and remains committed to protecting user rights while adhering to local laws. (Source: IANS)