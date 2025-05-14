India Can Become Global Hub for Eyewear Manufacturing and Exports: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi— Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met Lenskart Co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal to discuss India’s potential to emerge as a global manufacturing and export hub for the eyewear industry.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote, “Met Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, and discussed how India can become a global manufacturing and export hub for eyewear. I was pleased to learn about the company’s impactful social initiatives to expand access to vision care across the country.”

Lenskart recently began work on a major manufacturing facility near Hyderabad, which is expected to be one of the world’s largest for eyewear production. The plant will use advanced technology to set new benchmarks for quality and innovation in the sector.

Goyal also chaired a review meeting of Invest India at Bharat Mandapam, urging improved performance and efficiency to attract greater investment. Discussions included strategies to strengthen investor engagement, empower MSMEs, and boost domestic manufacturing.

Invest India, the national investment promotion agency, plays a key role in accelerating approvals and facilitating the setup of manufacturing units across the country.

Manufacturing currently contributes around 17% to India’s GDP and employs over 27 million people. The government aims to raise this to 25% by 2025 through initiatives like Make in India and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. (Source: IANS)