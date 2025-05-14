Westlife Foodworld Q4 Net Profit Drops 78%, Revenue Down Nearly 8%

Mumbai— Westlife Foodworld Ltd., the operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, reported a steep decline in both profit and revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, Q4 net profit fell over 78% to ₹1.52 crore, down from ₹7.01 crore in Q3. Revenue from operations also declined 7.74% quarter-on-quarter, dropping to ₹603.14 crore from ₹653.71 crore. Total income came in at ₹613.09 crore, a 6.63% decrease from the previous quarter.

Profit before tax also fell sharply by nearly 80%, from ₹6.48 crore in Q3 to ₹1.33 crore in Q4.

Despite the weak quarterly performance, full-year revenue for FY25 grew 4.37% to ₹2,515.66 crore, up from ₹2,410.27 crore in FY24.

Westlife Foodworld shares closed nearly flat on the NSE at ₹700, gaining ₹2.85 or 0.41%. The stock has seen little movement in the past week and is down 1.32% over the past month. Year-to-date, it has fallen over 11%, and is down 15.67% compared to a year ago.

The company operates McDonald’s in West and South India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., under a master franchise agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. (Source: IANS)