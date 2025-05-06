India Leading Global Clean Energy Push, Says Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi— India is at the forefront of the global energy transition, having achieved its 2030 renewable energy targets eight years ahead of schedule, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ‘Columbia India Energy Dialogue’ in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted India’s leadership role in clean energy, particularly in solar power, which has expanded more than 30-fold over the past decade.

“India has consistently shown global leadership in climate action,” Goyal said. “Despite supporting 17 percent of the world’s population, we contribute only 3 percent to global carbon emissions.”

He stressed the importance of collective responsibility in addressing climate change, acknowledging that while each country’s path may differ based on its stage of development, the commitment to sustainability must be universal.

“Climate change is a shared challenge. The energy transition must be inclusive and equitable. We must all contribute, even if at different speeds,” he added.

Goyal also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership at COP21 in Paris for uniting the Global South and helping push forward a collaborative climate agenda. However, he criticized developed nations for failing to meet their obligations under the Paris Agreement, particularly in terms of technology transfers, concessional financing, and honoring the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR).

India, he said, has not only met but exceeded its clean energy goals. “We reached our 2030 renewable energy target of 200 gigawatts back in 2022. And we continue to report our progress to the UNFCCC on time—demonstrating our commitment to accountability and transparency.”

Goyal also raised concerns over unsustainable consumption patterns in wealthier nations, which, he noted, contribute heavily to carbon emissions at every stage— from production and packaging to transport and disposal. “Addressing this behavioral challenge is critical if we are to meaningfully reduce emissions.”

He also highlighted India’s achievement of a 500-gigawatt interconnected national grid, a milestone made possible by Modi’s 2014 initiative to unify regional power grids through major infrastructure investments.

Goyal concluded by reaffirming India’s dedication to clean energy, calling for global cooperation and a shift in consumption behaviors to ensure a sustainable future for all.