India-Made Cars Gain Momentum in Japanese Market

New Delhi— Indian-made vehicles are gaining significant traction in Japan, as Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars India report a sharp rise in exports, reflecting improved quality standards and growing acceptance of Indian automobiles in developed markets.

According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), car exports from India to Japan surged to $616.45 million during the first nine months (April–December) of FY 2024–25—nearly triple the $220.62 million recorded in the entire FY 2023–24.

Maruti Suzuki India has emerged as the leading exporter, with its Jimny SUV spearheading shipments to Japan. The compact off-roader is also popular in Mexico, Australia, and South Africa, which round out its top four export markets.

Following the Fronx SUV, the Jimny is the second Maruti model to be exported to Japan. Both vehicles are manufactured at the company’s Gujarat plant and shipped via Pipavav Port.

Launched in India in June 2023, the five-door Jimny began international exports in October of the same year. Maruti exported over 22,000 units of the SUV in FY 2023–24, and more than 38,000 units in just the first nine months of FY 2024–25.

Honda Cars India has also made significant inroads into the Japanese market with its Elevate SUV, exporting 45,167 units between April and December 2024—more than double the vehicle’s domestic sales in India. The car debuted in Japan in March 2025 under the WR-V badge, marking Honda’s first made-in-India model to go on sale in its home market. Though the WR-V nameplate was phased out in India in 2023, it remains active globally. Honda began exporting the model in late 2024, ahead of its official Japanese launch.

In the two-wheeler segment, Yamaha India is also eyeing Japan for exports of its premium R15 motorcycle, leveraging lower manufacturing costs in India to expand into high-end global markets.

Overall, India’s car exports rose by 15 percent to 770,364 units in FY 2023–24, outpacing the 2 percent growth in domestic sales. Compact SUVs now make up over 25 percent of export volumes, while mid-size passenger cars and utility vehicles continue to see robust international demand. SIAM reports that the industry aims to raise the export share to 30 percent within the next five years.

“This marks India’s best-ever annual export performance,” SIAM stated, attributing the growth to rising demand for globally popular models made in India. With ongoing improvements in manufacturing quality, more Indian automakers are targeting developed markets, including Japan. (Source: IANS)