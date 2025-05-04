India Unveils First-Ever White Paper on Booming Live Entertainment Economy

Mumbai — In a landmark moment for India’s creative economy, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Saturday unveiled the first-ever White Paper on the country’s live events industry, offering a detailed analysis of its rapid expansion, emerging trends, and strategic roadmap for future growth.

Launched during the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai and commissioned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the White Paper was released in the presence of I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju. It highlights a transformative period in India’s live events ecosystem, which is evolving into a major contributor to the country’s creative and cultural economy.

India at a Live Entertainment Inflection Point

The White Paper identifies 2024–2025 as a pivotal moment, marked by India’s rising global profile as a host of international performances. High-profile acts such as Coldplay’s shows in Ahmedabad and Mumbai signal India’s readiness to deliver world-class live experiences.

The ministry noted several key trends:

Event tourism is on the rise, with nearly half a million people traveling specifically for live music events — signaling the birth of a vibrant music-tourism economy .

is on the rise, with people traveling specifically for live music events — signaling the birth of a vibrant . The premium ticketing segment , including VIP access, curated experiences, and luxury hospitality , has seen over 100% year-on-year growth , indicating strong demand for immersive, high-end entertainment.

, including , has seen , indicating strong demand for immersive, high-end entertainment. Tier 2 cities are emerging as important growth centers, fueled by multi-city tours and the popularity of regional music festivals.

A Strategic Economic and Employment Driver

“Live entertainment is no longer a footnote in India’s creative economy — it’s a strategic pillar,” said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The White Paper estimates that large-scale events typically generate 2,000 to 5,000 temporary jobs, underscoring the sector’s expanding impact on employment, skilling, and entrepreneurship across production, logistics, hospitality, and event services.

The government also released the ‘Statistical Handbook on Media & Entertainment Sector 2024-25’ during the event, providing additional data to inform policy and investment in this fast-growing domain.

India’s Global Vision for Live Entertainment

Looking ahead, the Ministry projects that India is on track to become one of the top five live entertainment destinations in the world by 2030. This trajectory is expected to unlock major opportunities in:

Economic growth

Job creation

Inbound tourism

Global cultural exchange

As live events become increasingly integrated with sectors such as film, music, gaming, and digital storytelling, the White Paper positions India as a global leader in crafting multi-sensory, multi-platform entertainment experiences. (Source: IANS)