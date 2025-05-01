Indian Stock Market Posts Over 3% Gains in April, Led by Banking Sector Surge

Mumbai— Despite global headwinds, Indian equities delivered solid gains in April, with the Sensex rising 3.65% and the Nifty advancing 3.46%. The rally was led by banking stocks, as the Nifty Bank index soared 6.83% during the month.

Other strong-performing sectors included auto, PSU banks, financial services, FMCG, and realty—each delivering returns of over 4%. Midcap stocks outpaced large caps, with the Nifty Midcap 100 climbing 4.75%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 2.19%.

Top performers on the Nifty included IndusInd Bank, which jumped 29%, Tata Consumer Products (16.4%), Zomato (15.3%), SBI Life Insurance (14.1%), and Titan (10.3%). On the downside, Tata Steel declined 9.2%, followed by Hindalco (8.5%), Wipro (7.9%), Shriram Finance (6.8%), and Infosys (4.5%).

Trading on Wednesday was subdued ahead of the Maharashtra Day holiday, with markets ending flat amid global volatility and rising geopolitical tensions. The Sensex closed 46 points lower at 80,242, while the Nifty dipped slightly by 1.75 points to 24,334.

April marked the second straight month of net inflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who invested ₹2,735 crore, up from ₹2,014 crore in March. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained active, though their investment of ₹28,228 crore was lower than the ₹37,586 crore seen in the previous month. (Source: IANS)