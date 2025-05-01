Apple Sees 28% Surge in iPhone Shipments in India as Local Manufacturing Gains Momentum

New Delhi— Apple posted a 28% year-over-year growth in iPhone shipments in India during the first quarter of 2025, marking its strongest Q1 performance in the country to date, according to data from CyberMedia Research (CMR).

The iPhone 16 series led the charge, accounting for 54% of Apple’s sales, followed by the iPhone 15 series with a 36% share. In total, Apple shipped nearly three million iPhones in the January–March period.

iPads also saw solid gains, with an 18% annual increase in shipments during the same quarter. CMR projects that by the end of 2025, iPhones will capture 11% of India’s smartphone market, while iPads could reach a 33% market share.

“Apple achieved its highest-ever Q1 performance in India, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 16e,” said Prabhu Ram, Vice President of CMR’s Industry Research Group. “The company is well-positioned to maintain this momentum through expanded local manufacturing and a growing retail presence.”

India is becoming a key player in Apple’s global supply chain as the company shifts more production out of China. Apple’s contract manufacturers, including Foxconn, are rapidly scaling operations. Foxconn’s new facility in Bengaluru, set to become operational this month, could produce up to 20 million iPhones annually.

Last year, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India, with Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu plant contributing nearly half of Apple’s total exports from the country.

With growing investment in local manufacturing, retail, and a skilled workforce, Apple is increasingly integrating India into its long-term global strategy — with reports suggesting the company may shift all iPhone assembly for the U.S. market to India as early as next year. (Source: IANS)