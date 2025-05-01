GitHub Copilot Surpasses 15 Million Users, with India Emerging as Key Growth Market

New Delhi— GitHub Copilot, the AI-powered coding assistant, has crossed 15 million users globally, marking more than 4x year-over-year growth, the company announced this week. India, with over 18 million developers building on GitHub, continues to be a major contributor to this momentum.

“Year to date, we’ve rolled out 85 Copilot updates, including MCP support, expanded model capabilities, ‘bring your own key’ functionality, and next edit suggestions,” said GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. “Our teams at VS Code and GitHub remain committed to rapid innovation and delivering real value to developers.”

Copilot’s impact is tangible — its code review agent alone has reviewed more than 8 million pull requests. Other AI-powered tools, like Autofix, help developers identify and fix vulnerabilities, while the Copilot code review agent assists throughout the development cycle.

“What began as the first AI pair programmer is evolving into a full-fledged software engineering agent, embedded directly into your coding environment,” Dohmke added. “GitHub is becoming the home not just for your repositories, but for your AI agents as well.”

Leading companies such as Twilio, Cisco, HPE, SkyScanner, and Target are already leveraging GitHub Copilot to integrate AI across their software development lifecycle.

Meanwhile, GitHub’s parent company, Microsoft, posted strong earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting $70.1 billion in revenue (up 13%) and $25.8 billion in net income (up 18%).

“Cloud and AI are the foundational drivers of business growth, cost efficiency, and innovation,” said Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella. “We’re delivering value across the entire AI stack—from infrastructure to applications.” (Source: IANS)