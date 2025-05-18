iPhone Shipments Expected to Begin in June from Foxconn’s Bengaluru Facility

New Delhi— Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is nearly ready to launch its new manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June, Karnataka’s Minister for Commerce and Industries, MB Patil, announced on Saturday.

India is now achieving “Make in India” on a global scale, as reports suggest that Apple may shift the entire assembly of iPhones intended for the U.S. market to India by next year.

“Foxconn’s unit at Devanahalli ITIR is almost ready, and commercial iPhone production is expected to start by June,” said Patil.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Patil called the development more than just a manufacturing milestone.

“This marks a strategic shift. With rising geopolitical tensions and tariff pressures, India is rapidly emerging as Apple’s preferred production hub. This strengthens Karnataka’s position in global manufacturing and opens the door to greater foreign investment — all while protecting stakeholder interests,” he stated.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently confirmed that for the June quarter, a majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will be manufactured in India.

“As a proud Kannadiga, this is a moment of pride. From Mysuru to Cupertino, Karnataka is making global headlines,” Patil added.

India’s momentum in electronics manufacturing continues to build. According to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the country is now delivering “Make in India” at a truly global scale.

Apple’s contract manufacturers in India, including Foxconn, are rapidly scaling up operations. The new Foxconn facility in Bengaluru is expected to produce up to 20 million iPhones annually once it reaches full capacity.

India has already become a major production base for Apple. In the past year alone, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in the country, with Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu plant contributing nearly half of Apple’s total exports from India.

Exports from Foxconn’s Indian operations have surged more than 40 percent year-over-year, underscoring the company’s expanding role in Apple’s global supply chain.

India now accounts for nearly 20 percent of Apple’s total iPhone production worldwide — a clear sign of the country’s growing importance in Apple’s long-term manufacturing strategy.

The domestic market is also booming. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, over three million iPhones were shipped from India — setting a new record. (Source: IANS)