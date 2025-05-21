Kia, BMW, Hyundai to Recall Over 16,000 Vehicles Over Defective Components

Seoul— Kia, BMW Korea, and Hyundai Motor have announced the voluntary recall of more than 16,000 vehicles in South Korea due to various manufacturing defects, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, a total of 16,577 units across 14 models will be affected, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kia will recall 12,949 units of two models, including the popular Seltos SUV, due to a defect in the high-pressure fuel pipe that could lead to fuel leakage and increase the risk of fire.

BMW Korea is recalling 2,213 units across 11 models, including the 520i, over issues with improperly installed components in the 48V starter-generator system. The defect could result in battery charging failure.

Hyundai will address problems in 1,390 units of its Elec City hydrogen fuel cell buses. The recall stems from a design flaw in the hydrogen discharge port cap that could compromise safety.

This latest recall follows similar actions taken last month by several other automakers in South Korea. In April, Volvo Car Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea, MAN Truck & Bus Korea, Jaguar Land Rover Korea, and Nissan Korea voluntarily recalled a combined total of 117,925 vehicles across 49 models due to manufacturing defects.

Volvo led the list with a recall of 95,573 units across eight models, including the XC60, citing a software error in the event data recorder that could result in incomplete logging of driving information.

Mercedes-Benz recalled 17,285 units across nine models, including the S580 4MATIC, due to concerns over inadequate durability of brake hoses.

MAN Truck & Bus recalled 1,515 units across 24 models due to a defect in the central vehicle control system.

Jaguar Land Rover Korea took corrective measures on 1,401 units of four models, including the New Range Rover P530 LWB, due to potential moisture ingress in the rear camera that could obstruct the driver’s view.

Nissan Korea recalled 591 units of the Pathfinder SUV due to a faulty hood component that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly while driving. (Source: IANS)