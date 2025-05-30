LTIMindtree Names Venu Lambu as New CEO and MD

Mumbai— LTIMindtree, the global technology consulting and digital solutions firm, has appointed Venu Lambu as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective May 31. The announcement came Friday following the company’s 29th Annual General Meeting.

Lambu succeeds Debashis Chatterjee, who is stepping down for personal reasons. Chatterjee had been working closely with Lambu to ensure a smooth transition and maintain strategic continuity as the company moves into its next phase of growth.

“We extend our deepest appreciation to Debashis Chatterjee, whose visionary leadership has elevated LTIMindtree to new heights,” said SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman of LTIMindtree. “He is a remarkable leader, admired for his depth of knowledge and insight.”

Chatterjee served as CEO and MD of Mindtree from 2019 until its merger with L&T Infotech in November 2022, at which point he took the helm of the newly combined entity, LTIMindtree. Under his leadership, the company emerged as India’s sixth-largest IT services provider by revenue. He was instrumental in integrating the capabilities of both legacy firms, enhancing service offerings, and fostering innovation.

Reflecting on his tenure, Chatterjee said, “Leading LTIMindtree from its early days has been an honor. I take great pride in the strong foundation we’ve built, and I am confident that under Venu’s capable leadership, the company will continue to thrive and achieve new milestones.”

The board of directors acknowledged Chatterjee’s significant contributions and praised his role in the company’s growth and transformation.

Lambu now takes charge of a company that partners with more than 700 global clients, delivering digital transformation solutions with a workforce of over 84,000 professionals across more than 40 countries.

LTIMindtree combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technology expertise to help clients drive innovation, improve customer experiences, and achieve sustainable business outcomes. (Source: IANS)