N. Chandrasekaran to Step Down as Tata Chemicals Chairman

Mumbai– Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran will step down as Chairman and Director of Tata Chemicals, effective May 29, the company announced in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The Board has accepted his resignation and appointed S. Padmanabhan, a current Director, as the new Chairman starting May 30. Additionally, Modan Saha has been named an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent), effective May 28.

In his resignation letter, Chandrasekaran wrote, “After carefully evaluating my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down. It has been a privilege to chair the Tata Chemicals Board, and I sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration during my tenure.”

Chandrasekaran led the company through a period of strategic realignment within the Tata Group.

Saha, who currently oversees key strategic initiatives at Tata Sons, previously served as the founding Director and CEO of Financial Services at Tata Digital. He was also CEO of the Tata Strategic Management Group, advising Tata companies on strategy and transformation.

Earlier in his career, Saha held senior roles at Axis Bank, UBS Singapore, and ICICI Bank. (Source: IANS)