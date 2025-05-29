Nissan Commits €700 Million to India, Reaffirms Long-Term Presence

New Delhi— Japanese automaker Nissan has reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian market with a €700 million investment plan over the next two years. The funds will support the launch of several new vehicles between 2025 and 2027 and significantly expand the company’s production capabilities in the country.

The announcement comes amid recent reports that Nissan is selling its 51% stake in its Indian manufacturing plant to alliance partner Renault. However, company officials have strongly denied any suggestion that Nissan is planning to exit the Indian market.

“Nissan is not going anywhere. We are staying in India,” said Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, at a recent media briefing. He emphasized that the company’s domestic strategy remains unchanged, and there are no plans for job cuts or scaling back operations. “There are no changes in domestic strategies and there are no plans for job cuts,” Vatsa stated.

Vatsa highlighted the €700 million investment as clear evidence of Nissan’s long-term vision, which is further supported by an additional $1.8 million from the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Pre-production has already begun on two new models, and plans for both local sales and exports are moving ahead as scheduled.

As part of its expansion, Nissan aims to increase its annual production capacity in India to 200,000 vehicles by FY 2026–27. Of this, approximately 100,000 units will be designated for export markets, further integrating India into Nissan’s global supply chain.

The announcement also coincides with a major milestone for the company: Nissan has surpassed 200,000 units in cumulative sales of its popular Magnite SUV in India.

With this renewed investment and a clear focus on product development and export growth, Nissan is positioning India as a central hub in its global strategy. (Source: IANS)