Nvidia, Humain Partner to Build AI Factories in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi— Tech giant Nvidia has announced a strategic partnership with Humain, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), to develop advanced AI infrastructure and transform the Kingdom into a global hub for artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital twins, and robotics.

The collaboration aims to leverage Nvidia’s cutting-edge platforms and AI expertise to position Saudi Arabia as a world leader in GPU-powered cloud computing and digital innovation.

“AI, like electricity and the internet, is essential infrastructure for every nation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. “Together with Humain, we are building the AI foundation for Saudi Arabia to realize its bold vision.”

Humain plans to invest heavily in building large-scale AI factories across the Kingdom, with a projected capacity of up to 500 megawatts powered by hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s most advanced GPUs over the next five years.

The first phase will include an 18,000-GPU Nvidia GB300 Grace Blackwell AI supercomputer, integrated with Nvidia’s high-speed InfiniBand networking. These hyperscale AI data centers will provide secure infrastructure to train and deploy sovereign AI models at scale, supporting innovation across industries in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

“This partnership with Nvidia is a bold leap toward fulfilling the Kingdom’s ambitions in AI and digital infrastructure,” said Tareq Amin, CEO of Humain. “We’re building not just capability and capacity, but a globally connected community to shape a future powered by intelligent technology.”

Humain will also utilize Nvidia’s Omniverse platform as a multi-tenant system to advance physical AI and robotics, enabling the simulation, optimization, and real-time operation of complex environments through human-AI collaboration. (Source: IANS)