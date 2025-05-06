OpenAI to Remain Under Nonprofit Oversight as For-Profit Arm Transitions to Public Benefit Corporation: Sam Altman

New Delhi— OpenAI, led by CEO Sam Altman, announced that the company will continue to be overseen and governed by its founding nonprofit organization, even as its for-profit arm transitions into a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), a move aimed at aligning profit motives with broader societal goals.

Originally founded as a nonprofit, OpenAI reaffirmed in a statement that the organization remains under the control of that nonprofit entity. The company’s for-profit subsidiary, which has operated under the nonprofit’s umbrella since 2019, will now become a PBC—a corporate structure that requires balancing shareholder interests with a commitment to public good.

“The nonprofit will continue to oversee and be a major shareholder in the PBC,” said OpenAI board chair Bret Taylor. “This decision follows conversations with civic leaders and consultations with the attorneys general of Delaware and California. It ensures that our mission and values remain front and center.”

Altman echoed that sentiment in a letter to employees, emphasizing that the shift will enable the nonprofit to scale its impact as the PBC grows. “We’re excited to soon receive recommendations from our nonprofit commission on how we can help ensure that AI benefits everyone—not just a select few,” he wrote. “Their ideas will focus on supporting a more democratic AI future and delivering real impact in critical areas like healthcare, education, public services, and scientific research.”

Altman added that OpenAI’s core mission remains unchanged: to build artificial general intelligence (AGI) that benefits all of humanity. “Creating AGI is our brick in the path of human progress,” he said. “We can’t wait to see what bricks you will add next.”

The transition to a PBC structure reflects OpenAI’s continued effort to balance innovation with accountability, while reinforcing its commitment to safe, transparent, and broadly beneficial AI development. (Source: IANS)