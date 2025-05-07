Sapphire Foods Q4 Profit Drops 25% Despite Revenue Growth

New Delhi– Sapphire Foods India Ltd, the franchise operator for KFC and Pizza Hut in India and Sri Lanka, reported a 25% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q4 FY24, posting ₹17.91 crore versus ₹23.9 crore a year earlier.

This drop in profitability came despite a 13% rise in revenue to ₹711 crore, largely fueled by strong performance from KFC India and Pizza Hut Sri Lanka.

While topline growth remained healthy, margins were under pressure:

Restaurant EBITDA slipped 1% YoY with a 12% margin

slipped 1% YoY with a 12% margin Adjusted EBITDA declined 7% to ₹50.8 crore (7.2% margin)

declined 7% to ₹50.8 crore (7.2% margin) Consolidated EBITDA rose 3% to ₹113.3 crore, though margin fell by 150 bps to 16%

rose 3% to ₹113.3 crore, though margin fell by 150 bps to 16% Adjusted PAT stood at just ₹3.3 crore (0.5% margin)

Key Business Updates:

KFC India : Added 6 new outlets; total count now at 963

: Added 6 new outlets; total count now at Pizza Hut India : Faced margin compression; added 15 new stores, taking the total to 334

: Faced margin compression; added 15 new stores, taking the total to Sri Lanka Operations: Delivered standout performance with 16% same-store sales growth and a 250 bps jump in EBITDA margin to 14.8%; local sales rose 19% YoY (31% in INR terms)

Despite headwinds in India, especially in the Pizza Hut segment, Sapphire Foods continues to prioritize expansion and operational resilience, buoyed by strong international performance. (Source: IANS)