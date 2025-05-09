Swiggy’s Q4 Losses Soar to ₹1,081 Crore in FY25, Nearly Double from Last Year

New Delhi— Food delivery giant Swiggy reported a steep increase in losses for the fourth quarter of FY25, with net losses rising 95% year-over-year to ₹1,081 crore, up from ₹554 crore in Q4 FY24, according to regulatory filings released Friday.

For the full fiscal year, Swiggy’s net loss widened by 35%, reaching ₹3,116 crore compared to ₹2,350 crore in FY24. The company attributed much of the loss to aggressive investments in its quick commerce business, Instamart, which significantly increased its operational footprint.

Adjusted EBITDA loss stood at ₹732 crore for the year, reflecting the company’s push into new verticals and expansion efforts.

Despite the growing losses, Swiggy posted strong revenue growth, with Q4 revenue rising to ₹5,609 crore from ₹3,668 crore a year ago. Gross Order Value (GOV) for food delivery rose 17.6% to ₹7,347 crore, while Instamart saw GOV surge 101% to ₹4,670 crore, driven by a 13.3% increase in average order value to ₹527.

“FY25 was a year of many firsts for Swiggy,” said Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director and Group CEO. “We launched new apps like Instamart, Snacc, and Pyng, aimed at expanding into new user segments and markets.”

Majety also noted that Swiggy’s out-of-home consumption business turned profitable in Q4—within just two years of its launch—demonstrating operational efficiency despite broader losses.

Instamart’s rapid expansion included the addition of 316 new dark stores, bringing total active dark store space to 4 million square feet.

Swiggy also reported a 35% year-over-year increase in average monthly transacting users (MTUs), reaching 19.8 million. Notably, 35% of users engaged with more than one service on the platform, reflecting strong cross-utilization across verticals.

Despite deepening losses, Swiggy remains focused on long-term growth by diversifying services and enhancing convenience for its growing user base. (Source: IANS)