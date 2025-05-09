Indian Airlines Cancel Flights to 24 Airports Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi— As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, Indian airlines have canceled flights to 24 airports across the country until May 15, following a government directive extending temporary closures for security reasons.

Air India confirmed the suspension of operations to and from key airports including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot. The airline assured passengers with valid tickets during this period that they can either reschedule without penalty or receive a full refund.

IndiGo also announced similar cancellations, affecting airports such as Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh. The airline emphasized that the closures are precautionary, prioritizing passenger safety.

The airport shutdowns have impacted nearly 11% of daily domestic air traffic. According to industry data, the average number of daily flights dropped from 3,265 in April to 2,907 as of May 8. Over May 9–10 alone, nearly 670 flights—334 arrivals and 336 departures—are expected to be affected.

In response to the heightened security situation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has directed all airports and airlines to tighten safety protocols. Air India has advised passengers nationwide to arrive early, as check-in counters will now close 75 minutes before departure.

The flight disruptions come amid India’s Operation Sindoor, a series of military strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, launched after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. (Source: IANS)