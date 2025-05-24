Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU Imports, 25% on Apple Products Made Abroad

New York— Former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a sweeping 50 percent tariff on all European Union imports and a 25 percent penalty on Apple products not manufactured in the United States.

The proposed tariffs, announced via posts on Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, reflect his continued push for aggressive trade policies and efforts to pressure companies like Apple to bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

Trump expressed frustration over stalled trade talks with the EU, criticizing their proposal to mutually eliminate tariffs. He insisted on maintaining a baseline 10 percent tax on most imports, rejecting the EU’s offer.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” Trump wrote. “Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50 percent tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”

According to the Associated Press, Trump’s online threats highlight his capacity to rattle global markets with a few keystrokes, despite the fact that his previous tariffs have yet to yield the trade deals or domestic manufacturing revival he promised.

Alongside the EU warning, Trump also targeted Apple, warning that the tech giant must manufacture its iPhones in the U.S. or face a 25 percent import tax. Apple currently assembles a significant portion of its devices in Asia, including in India and China.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones sold in the United States to be manufactured here, not in India or anywhere else,” Trump posted. “If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25 percent must be paid by Apple to the U.S.”

With this move, Apple joins other major American companies like Amazon and Walmart in facing increased scrutiny over global supply chains and overseas manufacturing.

At the heart of Trump’s position is the long-standing U.S. trade deficit with the 27-member European Union—a gap he described as “totally unacceptable.” A trade deficit occurs when a country imports more goods than it exports, a metric Trump has frequently used to justify protectionist measures.

As tensions escalate, the potential tariffs could have wide-reaching implications for global trade, multinational companies, and consumers alike. (Source: IANS)