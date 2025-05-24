Apple’s Manufacturing Expansion Reflects Global Confidence in India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi— Apple’s ongoing expansion of iPhone manufacturing in India underscores growing global confidence in the country’s high-tech production capabilities, said BJP Kerala President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar highlighted that by the end of 2025, India is projected to produce nearly 25 percent of all iPhones globally—an extraordinary leap from virtually zero just a few years ago, when Apple’s supply chain was almost entirely dependent on China.

“Thanks to visionary policies like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and consistent efforts by the Indian government, India is rapidly becoming a global hub for advanced electronics manufacturing,” Chandrasekhar stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Apple’s key manufacturing partner, Foxconn, has invested ₹12,700 crore in India, while other suppliers such as Pegatron and Wistron are also ramping up their operations. Foxconn’s new facility in Bengaluru is nearing completion, with commercial iPhone shipments expected to begin as early as June.

“India is on track to achieve $300 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2027, with $120 billion targeted specifically for exports,” Chandrasekhar added.

Just a decade ago, over 80 percent of smartphones sold in India were imported, and the country had minimal export presence in the global smartphone market. That landscape has changed dramatically.

Chandrasekhar, who previously served as Minister of State for Electronics and IT, noted with pride his role in strengthening the India-Apple partnership. “This is just the beginning,” he remarked.

Apple’s manufacturing footprint in India is already substantial. In the past year alone, iPhones worth $22 billion were assembled in India, with Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu plant contributing nearly half of those exports. Shipments from the facility have surged over 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

India now accounts for nearly 20 percent of Apple’s total iPhone production, signaling its strategic importance in the company’s global operations.

The domestic market is also seeing robust growth. In the first quarter of 2025, Apple shipped over three million iPhones from India—a new quarterly record.

The expansion comes as geopolitical tensions and trade threats loom. Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently proposed a 50 percent tax on all European Union imports and a 25 percent tariff on Apple products not manufactured in the United States.

Despite such headwinds, India’s manufacturing momentum continues to build, positioning the country as a critical player in the future of global electronics production. (Source: IANS)