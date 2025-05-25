Upendra Mishra to Release After the Fall on June 5: A Profound Work of Autofiction on Collapse, Resilience, and Inner Reinvention

Boston – IndUS Business Journal publisher and serial entrepreneur Upendra Mishra is set to release his highly anticipated novel, After the Fall, on June 5, 2025. Blending elements of autofiction with Eastern philosophy, Western psychology, and personal insight, the book offers a rare and timely meditation on what happens when life, success, and identity unravel—and how one can rebuild from within.

At a time when Indian-American professionals and global leaders alike are grappling with burnout, emotional fatigue, and existential restlessness, After the Fall arrives as a deeply reflective and refreshingly honest narrative.

“We’re excited to share this novel with leaders, entrepreneurs, and anyone navigating the invisible toll of performance and pressure,” said Mishra. “This book isn’t about professional success—it’s about discovering what lies beneath it. It’s about the courage to be honest with ourselves.”

A Narrative That Speaks to High-Achievers and Quiet Seekers Alike

The novel follows Owen, a successful executive whose world collapses at the peak of his career. Instead of rushing into another reinvention, Owen chooses something far more radical—he pauses. In the quiet that follows, he begins to confront the deeper reasons behind his repeated cycles of rise and fall.

Drawing from ancient Indian scriptures such as the Mahabharata, Upanishads, and Bhagavad Gita, as well as the writings of Marcus Aurelius, Carl Jung, and Daniel Kahneman, After the Fall is less about self-help than self-understanding. It’s not a solution—it’s a search.

Endorsements from Thought Leaders Across Sectors

After the Fall has already garnered praise from prominent leaders across healthcare, technology, academia, media, and literature:

Dr. Sanjiv Chopra (Harvard Medical School) calls it “majestic… a journey through heartbreak, inner transformation, and the acceptance of a self-grounded place.”

Mukesh Chatter (CEO, Alsym Energy) describes it as "a rare act of stillness… beautifully written, emotionally sincere, and rich in vulnerability."

Desh Deshpande (MIT Corporation) calls it "a deeply moving exploration of compassion, redemption, and the quiet power of self-awareness."

Ian S. Gillespie (President & CEO, Gillespie & Co.) draws a parallel to the unprecedented levels of gamma brain wave activity observed in meditating Buddhist monks—suggesting that After the Fall points to a similarly deep inner peace.

Kedar Gupta (Author, Carving My Destiny) calls the novel "a masterclass in conscious leadership… a must-read for those navigating both ambition and authenticity."

Uma Hiremath, Ph.D. (Stonehill College) writes that the book is "thoughtful, reflective, and beautifully written… a permanent fixture for those seeking meaning through story."

Prashanth Palakurthi (CEO, Juju Productions) says it is "a profound narrative for leaders seeking not just results, but real fulfillment."

Dr. Manju Sheth, MD (Chai With Manju) adds, "As a physician, I see how much true healing is emotional and spiritual. This book is a must-read for anyone seeking balance in a fragmented world."

Sunayana Kachroo (Poet & Film Writer) says, "It is the intimate unraveling of a man who, in the wreckage of success, finds his inward path. It echoes the mystic poetry of Lalleshwari—'withdraw from the outside and search within.'"

Dr. Vishnu Shukla, retired engineer, calls the book "a unique blend of literature, psychology, and Eastern thought… a powerful resource for self-realization."

A Voice from the Indian-American Business World

Upendra Mishra has long been a respected voice in the Indian-American entrepreneurial landscape. As publisher of IndUS Business Journal, INDIA New England News, and Boston Real Estate Times, he has spent decades chronicling the lives, challenges, and innovations of South Asian professionals in America. After the Fall marks a new chapter—not of reporting others’ stories, but sharing his own through literary narrative.

This debut novel builds on the success of his autobiographical series, My Journey Without My Mother, currently featured in INDIA New England News.

Availability

After the Fall will be released on June 5, 2025, and will be available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon and major bookselling platforms.

A Book for Professionals Seeking More Than Titles

For high achievers who find themselves asking “what’s next?” or “what’s missing?”—this novel may offer answers not in the form of tactics or tools, but through presence, honesty, and emotional clarity.

As Mishra notes: “Success without self-awareness is hollow. After the Fall isn’t just a book—it’s a pause. A mirror. An invitation to redefine what thriving really means.”