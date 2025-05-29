U.S. Urges Fair Trade Access in Talks with India Amid Progress on Bilateral Deal

Washington— The United States has called for “fair and reciprocal market access” in its ongoing trade discussions with India, as both countries work toward finalizing a bilateral trade agreement.

During a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau emphasized the need for balanced access to each other’s markets in talks with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. According to a statement from State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Landau stressed that such reciprocity is key to fostering economic growth and prosperity for both nations.

The discussions come amid reports that a U.S.-India trade deal may soon be concluded—part of a broader effort to resolve long-standing issues surrounding American access to Indian markets, a demand that has remained consistent across U.S. administrations.

Trade reciprocity has been a central theme of former President Donald Trump’s approach to global trade relations, a policy that has influenced current negotiations with partners and competitors alike, including India, the European Union, Japan, and China.

Earlier this week, a senior U.S. official indicated that a trade deal with India is “imminent.” Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently visited Washington for meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer—key figures in America’s trade talks.

Landau also raised concerns about migration and drug trafficking, two areas of increasing importance in U.S.-India cooperation. Though not detailed in the official readout, the remarks follow incidents where Indian nationals were found entering the U.S. illegally, with some later deported in widely publicized operations involving U.S. military aircraft.

The two sides also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region, underscoring the strategic depth of the U.S.-India relationship. (Source: IANS)