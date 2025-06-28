Air India SATS Fires Four Senior Officials After Party Video Sparks Outrage Amid Plane Crash Tragedy

New Delhi— Air India SATS (AISATS) has terminated four senior officials following public backlash over a viral video of an office party held in Gurugram, which many viewed as deeply insensitive given the ongoing national mourning over the June 12 plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 270 lives.

The video, which surfaced on social media, showed AISATS Chief Operating Officer Abraham Zachariah and other executives dancing to loud music during the celebration. The footage triggered widespread condemnation online, as it emerged just days after the fatal crash of Flight AI171—a Boeing 787 Dreamliner—that killed all 241 passengers onboard and several people on the ground.

AISATS, a joint venture equally owned by Air India Limited (a Tata Group company) and Singapore-based SATS Ltd., is responsible for ground handling services at multiple Indian airports. The company handled ground operations and prepared the load sheet for the ill-fated Ahmedabad-to-London Gatwick flight.

The party, held on June 20, was reportedly attended by top officials including Bengaluru International Airport Limited GM Sampreet Kotian, COO Abraham Zachariah, and AISATS Chief Financial Officer, according to sources.

Critics have condemned the timing of the event, noting that many families were still awaiting the remains of their loved ones. As of Friday morning, only 202 of the 220 identified bodies had been returned to families. Several others remain in morgues as DNA verification continues due to the severe burns suffered by victims.

In a statement, AISATS attempted to defuse the situation: “AISATS is aware of a video being circulated on social media that, unfortunately, is completely out of context. Notwithstanding, we sincerely regret any emotional discomfort this may have caused.” However, the apology has done little to stem the public outrage, with many accusing the company of showing a lack of empathy and basic decency.

Flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad due to a catastrophic engine failure. The aircraft slammed into a densely populated neighborhood, including a medical college hostel building. The violent impact and resulting fire led to a high number of casualties and made identification of victims extremely difficult.

Among the deceased were 151 Indian nationals, 34 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and nine ground or airport personnel. (Source: IANS)