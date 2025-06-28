Social Media and Food Delivery Apps Are Reshaping Urban India’s Food Culture: IIT Guwahati Study

New Delhi— The rise of social media and food delivery platforms is significantly transforming food consumption patterns and cultural practices across urban India, according to a new study from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Published in the Sociological Bulletin by SAGE Publications, the study highlights how digital technologies—such as food delivery apps and online reviews—are becoming deeply embedded in the daily culinary routines of India’s urban middle-class youth. These digital habits, researchers say, are altering not only what people eat, but also how food is perceived, shared, and experienced socially.

Led by Dr. Rituparna Patgiri, Assistant Professor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Guwahati, the research investigates how the digitization of food is influencing consumer behavior while reshaping long-standing social structures related to class, caste, and labor.

“Food has traditionally been understood as moving through five stages: production, distribution, preparation, consumption, and disposal,” said Dr. Patgiri. “In this study, I propose adding a sixth stage—digitization—given its growing role in how we interact with food today.”

The study describes food economies as increasingly “platform-dependent,” with digital platforms serving as powerful gatekeepers through which users access food content, discover restaurants, and engage in culinary experiences. These include apps for ordering, social media posts, and influencer-driven food reviews.

However, the research also raises concerns about equity. Dr. Patgiri notes that digital food culture—such as food blogging, aesthetic food photography, and curated reviews—is primarily accessible to urban, upper- and middle-class groups. Meanwhile, small businesses and lower-income communities remain largely excluded from this digital ecosystem.

The study calls for inclusive digital policies that support marginalized food producers, regulate algorithm-driven visibility, and ensure a fairer distribution of opportunities in the digital food economy. It also urges the use of digital platforms for promoting public health messages and preserving diverse culinary traditions.

To mitigate the growing socio-economic divide, the researchers recommend targeted government support, platform accountability, and culturally inclusive practices in digital food systems. (Source: IANS)