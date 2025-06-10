WWDC 2025: Apple Unveils Biggest Visual Overhaul Since iOS 7, Emphasizes Seamless AI Integration

Cupertino (California)— Apple has delivered its most significant visual redesign since iOS 7, combining aesthetic upgrades with a deeper push into AI across its device ecosystem, analysts said on Tuesday following the company’s annual developer conference, WWDC 2025.

The company previewed iOS 26, showcasing a refreshed interface and system-wide enhancements described as both expressive and intuitive. The standout design change—dubbed “liquid glass”—brings a fluid, futuristic look to iPhones and other Apple devices, while retaining the familiar user experience.

“The updated visual design, especially the ‘liquid glass’ aesthetic, is set to boost user engagement across Apple’s ecosystem,” said Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, speaking to IANS. “But beyond visuals, two announcements were particularly noteworthy: Apple’s on-device AI for developers, and a reimagined iPadOS.”

Apple introduced the Foundation Models framework, which gives developers access to its on-device large language models. This forms the backbone of Apple Intelligence, its cross-platform AI system now integrated into iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro.

Pathak noted that unlike last year’s AI hype, 2025’s rollout appears more measured. “We still haven’t seen a breakthrough AI use case that resonates universally with users,” he said. “But iPadOS enhancements may change that, strengthening the iPad’s role as a powerful tool for both content creation and consumption.”

The company also introduced watchOS 26, featuring a sleeker interface and smarter functionality aimed at boosting productivity, wellness, and connectivity. Elements like the Smart Stack, Control Center, and Photos watch face now incorporate the liquid glass design, offering a more dynamic and personalized experience.

According to Prabhu Ram, Vice President at CyberMedia Research, Apple is taking a grounded, user-focused approach rather than chasing speculative AI trends. “Their emphasis is on practical UI improvements and empowering developers through a decentralized AI strategy,” he said.

The success of Apple’s AI ambitions will depend on how quickly developers adopt the Foundation Models framework, the robustness of Apple’s tools, and the company’s ability to evolve its platform.

Ram added that Apple’s deeply integrated hardware-software ecosystem gives it a strong edge in monetizing AI. However, that advantage could fade if Apple fails to match the pace of innovation in emerging areas like agent-based AI and cross-platform intelligence.

WWDC 2025 has positioned Apple not just as a design leader, but as a serious player in the AI space—albeit on its own terms. (Source: IANS)