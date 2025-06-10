ChatGPT Faces Global Outage, OpenAI Investigating Issues

New Delhi— OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot ChatGPT experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday, with users around the world—including in India—reporting issues accessing and receiving responses from the platform.

The company acknowledged the disruption, citing “elevated error rates and latency” across its AI services. “We are investigating,” OpenAI said in a brief update.

In India, approximately 88% of user complaints were related to ChatGPT not responding to prompts. Another 8% cited problems with the mobile app, while 3% reported issues related to the API. Outage tracking site Downdetector also registered a significant spike in reports from users worldwide.

Frustrated users turned to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences. “Everyone running to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down for anyone else,” one user posted. Another joked, “ChatGPT is down, which means I actually have to type my own emails at work. Send prayers.”

The outage comes just days after OpenAI announced a suite of expanded enterprise tools for ChatGPT, which now serves over 3 million paying business users—up from 2 million in February.

As part of the new workplace tools, OpenAI recently introduced beta “connectors,” allowing users to integrate ChatGPT with platforms like Dropbox, Box, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Google Drive. These connectors enable employees to retrieve detailed data from third-party services without leaving ChatGPT. Additional integrations are also available with HubSpot, Linear, and various Microsoft and Google tools.

OpenAI has not yet provided a timeline for full service restoration. (Source: IANS)