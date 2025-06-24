DGCA Flags Safety Lapses in Domestic Airline Operations, Gives 7 Days to Address Issues

New Delhi— The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has uncovered multiple safety and maintenance lapses in domestic airline operations at several Indian airports, issuing a seven-day deadline for operators to correct the deficiencies.

The findings emerged from a series of Comprehensive Special Audits launched after the recent fatal Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which killed nearly 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew aboard a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. The accident has prompted a sector-wide review of aviation safety.

The DGCA said inspections revealed several instances where “reported defects” on aircraft reappeared multiple times, suggesting ineffective monitoring and inadequate rectification by airline maintenance teams. The regulator also noted that safety protocols, such as proper adherence to work orders and Aircraft Maintenance Manual (AMM) guidelines, were not consistently followed during maintenance operations.

In some cases, serious violations were observed at line maintenance stores, including failure to follow tool control procedures — a basic requirement to ensure safe and accountable aircraft servicing.

In one incident, the regulator halted the departure of a domestic flight after inspectors found excessively worn-out tyres. The aircraft was cleared for takeoff only after the issue was corrected, highlighting the DGCA’s growing concern over operational oversight.

“Multiple cases have been identified where the same defects reappeared, indicating inadequate corrective measures,” the DGCA said in a statement. “All findings have been communicated to the respective operators, who have been given seven days to implement necessary corrective actions.”

The regulator has intensified its surveillance efforts across major airports such as Delhi and Mumbai, deploying two teams led by the Joint Director General to conduct overnight and early morning inspections. The aim is to proactively identify risks that could compromise flight safety.

The DGCA also confirmed that it has launched a detailed audit of Air India’s main hub in Gurugram. An eight-member team is reviewing the Tata Group-owned carrier’s systems and processes in the wake of the Ahmedabad tragedy.

“This process of comprehensive surveillance will continue in the future to detect hazards in the system,” the DGCA stated, underscoring its commitment to bolstering oversight and ensuring accountability across India’s aviation ecosystem. (Source: IANS)