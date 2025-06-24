Adani Airports Secures $1 Billion from Global Investors for Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai— Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) announced on Tuesday that it has secured $1 billion in financing for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) through a project finance structure, marking a major milestone in India’s private airport infrastructure sector.

The deal includes the issuance of $750 million in notes maturing in July 2029, which will be used to refinance existing debt. An additional $250 million may be raised under the same framework, bringing the total financing to $1 billion.

AAHL, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd and India’s largest private airport operator, said the structure enhances financial flexibility for MIAL’s ongoing capital expenditure program focused on development, modernization, and capacity expansion.

This latest round of financing follows AAHL’s earlier $750 million raise from a consortium of global banks. The company emphasized that the transaction demonstrates its ability to tap into diversified global capital markets and attract top-tier investors to India’s next-generation infrastructure platforms.

“This successful issuance validates the strength of the Adani Airports’ operating platform, the robust fundamentals of Mumbai International Airport, and our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.

Bansal added, “With participation from Apollo-managed funds and other leading institutional investors, we’re proud to deepen our access to global capital. Securing one of the largest private investment-grade project finance deals highlights our commitment to financial discipline and long-term value creation.”

The deal marks India’s first investment-grade private bond issuance in the airport infrastructure sector. It was led by Apollo-managed funds and supported by a syndicate of major institutional investors, including BlackRock-managed funds and Standard Chartered, reflecting strong global confidence in India’s infrastructure growth and Adani’s operational capabilities.

Backed by MIAL’s stable cash flows and operational performance, the notes are expected to carry a BBB-/Stable rating.

AAHL reaffirmed its long-term vision of transforming India’s airport infrastructure through continued investment in modernization, capacity growth, digitization, and technology integration. The financing will also help accelerate MIAL’s sustainability goals, particularly its target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2029.

Incorporated in 2019, AAHL is a 100 percent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., the flagship company of the Adani Group. (Source: IANS)