Greatest Chapters Still Ahead: Gautam Adani Highlights Resilience, Growth at AGM

Ahmedabad— Despite facing intense scrutiny and significant challenges, the Adani Group has remained resilient and continued to grow, said Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday, asserting that true leadership is not shaped in times of ease, but forged through adversity.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani reflected on the Group’s perseverance through turbulence. “We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth. Even as we cooperate fully with legal processes, I want to reaffirm that our governance is world-class and our compliance systems are non-negotiable,” he stated.

Adani emphasized the Group’s strong financial performance. For the fiscal year, total consolidated revenues reached ₹2,71,664 crore, with adjusted EBITDA at ₹89,806 crore—an 8.2% year-over-year increase. The Group maintained a healthy Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.6x. Overall revenue grew by 7%.

Looking ahead, Adani projected a record-breaking capital expenditure, with an annual investment of $15–20 billion planned over the next five years. “These are not merely investments in our businesses, but in India’s future — in infrastructure that enables growth,” he said.

Adani also spotlighted major philanthropic and developmental initiatives, especially those launched following a ₹60,000 crore pledge his family made three years ago to mark his 60th birthday. Among them are the Adani Healthcare Temples — 1,000-bed, world-class hospital campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai that will feature integrated medical colleges, research centers, and wellness spaces. Mayo Clinic is partnering on the initiative to develop an AI-driven, patient-first ecosystem.

In the education sector, Adani outlined a ₹2,000 crore commitment to establish a state-of-the-art skill university and finishing school in Mundra, focused on empowering youth from across the country. The project includes partnerships with global leaders such as ITEES Singapore and the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), offering global certifications and creating a future-ready workforce.

The industrialist also spoke emotionally about the Group’s participation in the Maha Kumbh Mela. Alongside ISKCON, the Adani Group launched the ‘Mahaprasad Seva’, providing free meals to lakhs of devotees. Over 5,000 Adani employees volunteered in the effort. “At the Triveni Sangam, I had the honor of performing the sacred Ganga Aarti with my family. It was one of the most moving days of my life,” he shared.

Adani concluded with a message about courage, purpose, and legacy. “The future of a nation is not written in policy papers—it’s defined by the risks its entrepreneurs are willing to take. We’re not just laying concrete, we’re laying conviction—building highways of ambition, ports of hope, and power grids of opportunity,” he said.

“History should not remember us for the size of our balance sheet, but for the strength of our backbone—for the storms we faced and emerged stronger. Leadership is easy in sunshine. It is tested—and proven—in the fire of crisis.” (Source: IANS)