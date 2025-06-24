Samsung to Launch New Galaxy Z Series Foldables with AI Upgrades in U.S. Next Month

New Delhi— Samsung Electronics announced on Tuesday that it will unveil its next-generation Galaxy Z series smartphones at the upcoming ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event in New York next month. The latest foldable devices are expected to feature a powerful blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and ultra-slim designs, signaling a major leap in smartphone innovation.

According to Samsung, the new Galaxy devices have been reimagined around an advanced AI-powered interface and cutting-edge hardware engineered to unlock new possibilities. “This is not just an upgrade—it’s a transformation,” the company said in a statement. “The smartphone is no longer a simple collection of apps and tools; it’s becoming a smart companion that understands user intent and responds in real time.”

While the company has yet to officially confirm the models, the event is widely expected to showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Teasers released earlier this year hinted at larger displays, enhanced camera systems, and significantly upgraded AI capabilities as standout features.

Samsung’s Unpacked events are typically held twice a year — once in winter and once in summer. The most recent event was held in San Jose this past January, where the tech giant unveiled its flagship Galaxy S25 series.

With the upcoming launch, Samsung continues its trend of designing devices that align closely with user needs — offering improved performance, sharper imaging, and more intuitive ways to stay connected. The integration of Galaxy AI is a key part of that strategy, moving beyond device features to focus on how users engage with their technology.

“As AI rapidly evolves into the new user interface, it’s redefining our relationship with smartphones,” the company added. “This shift takes us from reactive to anticipatory experiences—where AI as UI means intent becomes instant.”

The new Galaxy Z series is expected to showcase the latest in Samsung’s foldable design, AI-driven functionality, and seamless user interaction—solidifying its position as a leader in next-gen mobile innovation. (Source: IANS)