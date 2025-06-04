India, US, and Mexico Lead in Balanced Global Capability Center Ecosystems: BCG Report

Mumbai— India, the United States, and Mexico have emerged as the most balanced ecosystems for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), with India standing out for its unique combination of scale, innovation, and cost efficiency, according to a new report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report identifies artificial intelligence—particularly advanced applications such as generative AI, natural language processing (NLP), and AI agents—as a key driver of GCC maturity. While leading GCCs have integrated AI into core workflows, most still remain stuck in early-stage experimentation.

“GCCs have traditionally served as the operational backbone. Now, the best ones are learning to steer the ship,” said Sreyssha George, Managing Director and Partner at BCG. “AI is empowering GCCs to lead enterprise-wide transformation.”

Over 90% of top-performing GCCs have launched or expanded AI-led Centers of Excellence in the past 18 months, a trend seen across sectors and regions.

The report offers a three-step roadmap for GCCs to boost maturity and impact: define an ambitious vision aligned with enterprise goals, focus on high-value opportunities, and conduct diagnostics to identify capability gaps and guide transformation.

“GCCs must reimagine themselves not as support units, but as innovation hubs that drive agility and competitive advantage,” said Rajiv Gupta, Senior Partner at BCG. “Those who embed AI strategically—not as an add-on—are delivering real enterprise-level outcomes.”

According to the report, over 90% of top GCCs are already applying advanced AI use cases, compared to just 50% among their peers. Gupta warned that those lagging risk falling into “auto-pilot mode,” missing out on AI’s full potential. (Source: IANS)