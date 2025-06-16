Larry Ellison Becomes World’s Second Richest Person, Surpassing Zuckerberg and Bezos

New Delhi— Oracle Co-founder and Chairman Larry Ellison has climbed to the position of the world’s second richest person, overtaking Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, following a surge in Oracle’s stock after a strong earnings report.

According to Forbes’ real-time billionaire rankings updated on June 15, Ellison’s net worth has soared to $258.8 billion, placing him just behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who continues to lead the list with a fortune of $410.8 billion.

This marks a dramatic rise for Ellison, who was ranked fourth just two months ago in Forbes’ April 2025 annual billionaire list with a net worth of $192 billion. The $66.8 billion gain in under 60 days has largely been attributed to Oracle’s recent financial performance and market optimism.

On June 13, Oracle reported quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue of $15.9 billion, driving its share price up to $200. The tech giant’s strong results have been bolstered by its growing involvement in AI and government-backed initiatives.

Oracle is a key player in President Donald Trump’s “Project Stargate,” a U.S. government initiative focused on AI development, alongside OpenAI and SoftBank. Ellison has been an outspoken proponent of AI’s future, suggesting that technology will usher in a new era of behavioral monitoring through constant data collection and analysis.

At 80, Ellison remains actively involved in the company as Chairman and Chief Technology Officer. Since founding Oracle in 1977, he served as CEO until 2014 and has overseen numerous major acquisitions, including the $28.3 billion purchase of healthcare IT firm Cerner in 2021.

With Ellison’s rise, Mark Zuckerberg, 43, now falls to third place with a net worth of $235.7 billion. Jeff Bezos, 61, ranks fourth with $226.8 billion, and is currently in the spotlight for his upcoming marriage to Lauren Sanchez. Rounding out the top five is 94-year-old Warren Buffett, now retired, with a net worth of $152.1 billion. (Source: IANS)