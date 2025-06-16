Meta Appoints Arun Srinivas as Managing Director and Head for India

New Delhi— Meta has appointed Arun Srinivas as the new Managing Director and Head for its India operations, effective July 1, 2025. The announcement follows Sandhya Devanathan’s expanded responsibilities as Vice President for both India and Southeast Asia.

In his new role, Srinivas will lead Meta’s business strategy in India, focusing on aligning the company’s innovation, growth, and revenue priorities. He will continue reporting to Devanathan and play a key role in strengthening strategic relationships with top brands, advertisers, developers, and partners across the country.

“As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market,” said Devanathan. “His experience in building high-performing teams and driving product innovation makes him the ideal leader to further Meta’s investment and growth in India.”

Meta highlighted Srinivas’ ongoing leadership in advancing key business areas such as artificial intelligence, Reels, and messaging on platforms like WhatsApp. The company also noted India’s growing importance in its global business strategy, particularly in AI adoption and short-form video.

Srinivas is currently serving as Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta India. Since joining the company in 2020, he has been instrumental in leading Meta’s work with India’s largest advertisers and agency partners, helping drive core revenue initiatives.

A post-graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, Srinivas brings nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles. Prior to Meta, he held senior positions at Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, Ola, and WestBridge Capital.

As Managing Director, Srinivas will now lead Meta’s efforts to deepen its footprint in one of its most dynamic and fast-growing markets. (Source: IANS)