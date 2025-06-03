OpenAI Expands ‘AI for Impact’ Program in India to Support Social Innovation

New Delhi— OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, announced the expansion of its global ‘AI for Impact Accelerator Program’ in India on Tuesday, marking a year of support for mission-driven organizations using artificial intelligence to address critical social challenges.

As part of the latest phase, 11 nonprofits in India will receive new API credits, bringing the total value of technical grants under the initiative to $150,000. These API credits function as prepaid allowances, enabling organizations to access OpenAI tools without relying on monthly credit card billing.

The program now falls under the umbrella of the broader OpenAI Academy, which aims to make AI more accessible, practical, and focused on solving real-world problems.

Over the past year, Indian nonprofits in the program have used AI to create impactful solutions across key sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, disability inclusion, and gender equity—delivering tangible benefits in underserved communities, OpenAI said.

The initiative is delivered in partnership with The Agency Fund, Tech4Dev, and Turn.io. In addition to funding, the program offers hands-on technical support, shared learning opportunities within a cohort model, and early access to OpenAI’s tools.

OpenAI emphasized that the effort reflects its broader commitment to ensuring the benefits of AI reach everyone, especially communities with limited resources.

As part of the program, OpenAI recently hosted a workshop in India to showcase the capabilities of its latest AI models and help nonprofit partners design scalable, real-world solutions.

The initiative closely aligns with the goals of the India AI Mission, which seeks to democratize AI access, nurture a robust innovation ecosystem, and develop solutions tailored to India’s unique social and economic landscape.

The Indian cohort includes organizations working on large-scale, high-impact challenges using AI in innovative and thoughtful ways.

Pragya Misra, Policy and Partnerships Lead at OpenAI India, praised the cohort for applying advanced AI with empathy and creativity to solve difficult problems. “These organizations embody the values of the India AI Mission and show how technology can be used for the greater good,” she said.

OpenAI plans to further expand the program in India, with additional organizations expected to join later this year.

The company’s focus is shifting from simply enabling access to actively supporting real-world, human-centered impact—developing practical, scalable AI solutions for some of society’s toughest challenges. (Source: IANS)