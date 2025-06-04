Samsung Teases Next-Gen Foldables Ahead of July Galaxy Unpacked Event

Seoul— Samsung Electronics has released a teaser for its upcoming foldable smartphones, hinting at larger displays, upgraded cameras, and advanced AI integration ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July in New York.

In a short video posted on the company’s official Newsroom, Samsung showcased a device folding in half like a book—signaling the next evolution of its Galaxy Z series.

The company emphasized rising consumer demand for larger screens, high-performance cameras, and smart AI features in compact devices. “The demand is clear — an Ultra experience that goes beyond upgraded specs in a smaller, portable form factor,” Samsung said. “With cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration, this is what users expect from Galaxy Ultra.”

The upcoming event is expected to mark the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, the latest in Samsung’s flagship foldable lineup. It will be the company’s first major smartphone launch in New York since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 were unveiled in August 2022.

Samsung previously held Unpacked events in Paris and Seoul over the past two years and is now looking to boost sales of its next-gen foldables by over 10%, banking on enhanced AI features to drive consumer interest.

Samsung launched its first foldable phone in 2019, and while competitors like Google and Motorola have since entered the market, the South Korean tech giant remains the segment leader. (Source: IANS)