Tesla India Leases Rs 25 Crore Service Center in Mumbai as EV Plans Take Shape

Mumbai— Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt. Ltd. has leased a 24,500-square-foot facility in Kurla West, Mumbai, to establish a service center near its upcoming showroom in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), marking a key step in its long-anticipated entry into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market.

Real estate documents obtained by data analytics firm CRE Matrix reveal that Tesla has signed a five-year lease and license agreement with Bellissimo in City FC Mumbai I Pvt. Ltd. for the property located in Lodha Logistics Park. The agreement includes a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh, with total payments over the term expected to approach Rs 25 crore, including a Rs 2.25 crore security deposit.

While Tesla’s move signals a deepening interest in India, the company has clarified that it currently has no plans to manufacture vehicles locally.

“They are not interested in manufacturing in India,” said Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at a Monday press conference. “Tesla is looking to open showrooms purely for sales.”

His remarks came during the launch of India’s updated EV policy, which invites global automakers to invest in local manufacturing while promoting the country as a hub for electric mobility. Companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Hyundai have already expressed interest under the policy.

All three carmakers currently operate manufacturing facilities in India. Hyundai, in particular, has announced its intent to turn India into a global EV production hub. Volkswagen India is still evaluating the policy’s implications before deciding on its next steps.

The Indian government’s latest EV policy includes incentives aimed at attracting foreign investment and boosting domestic manufacturing in the fast-growing electric vehicle sector. (Source: IANS)