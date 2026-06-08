Apple Expected to Highlight AI Push, Enhanced Siri at WWDC 2026

New Delhi — Apple is expected to unveil a series of artificial intelligence-focused updates and new software features as its annual Worldwide Developers Conference begins Monday, according to multiple reports.

The conference, which traditionally focuses on software and developer tools rather than hardware launches, is expected to offer a clearer look at Apple’s evolving AI strategy as the company works to keep pace with rivals in the fast-moving artificial intelligence market.

Reports suggest Apple could announce major upgrades to Siri, making the voice assistant more conversational, context-aware and capable of handling more complex, multi-step tasks powered by AI.

The company is also expected to showcase improvements across its ecosystem, including iPhones, iPads and Mac devices, with a stronger emphasis on integrating AI features more deeply into consumer experiences.

An enhanced Siri could become one of the centerpieces of Apple’s AI strategy, potentially evolving into a more agentic assistant capable of remembering previous interactions and completing multiple actions through a single request.

Apple is also expected to provide updates on broader AI capabilities as it seeks to strengthen its position against competitors that have moved aggressively into generative AI over the past two years.

The conference is also expected to carry added significance because it could be the final WWDC under Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook before a leadership transition to John Ternus in September.

Cook announced his retirement earlier this year after leading Apple for about 15 years, a period in which the company saw major growth driven largely by the success of the iPhone ecosystem.

Ternus, who has spent more than two decades at Apple and currently oversees hardware engineering across major product lines, is widely viewed as the leading successor to guide the company through a period of major technological change driven by AI.

Experts said this year’s conference could offer an important signal of how Apple plans to compete as artificial intelligence reshapes the global technology industry. (Source: IANS)