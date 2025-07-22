AI Is Set to Transform Finance Operations — and India Is Poised to Lead: Accel’s Prasad and Malhotra

BENGALURU— Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize finance operations, and India is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, say Accel investors Anagh Prasad and Eknoor Malhotra in a new thought piece published on ‘SeedToScale’, Accel’s open-source hub for founders.

Titled “AI is Coming for Accounting. India is Uniquely Positioned to Lead,” the essay argues that accounting — long viewed as a compliance-heavy and highly manual function — is on the verge of a generational shift. Thanks to large language models (LLMs) and AI-native tools, tasks like invoice capture, reconciliation, closing books, and financial reporting can now be handled not only faster, but with greater intelligence and adaptability.

“Accounting is a textbook example of where AI’s capabilities can be productized — reasoning over structured and unstructured data, chaining logic across systems, and adapting to compliance rules — all in a high-volume, high-context environment,” write Prasad and Malhotra.

But the key differentiator, they argue, is not just the technology — it’s India.

“India has long been the financial operations back office to the world. Now, we can build the brain,” they write, pointing to the country’s deep talent pool in finance, decades of institutional knowledge from BPO and KPO firms, and a new generation of founders trained in AI and enterprise software.

They compare the current moment to previous SaaS inflection points: “Think of what Freshworks did for CRM or what Zoho did for productivity tools. We believe India can build the world’s most valuable companies in AI-for-Finance.”

The article serves as a rallying cry for early-stage founders, urging them not to simply add AI to existing workflows, but to reimagine the foundation of financial tools altogether — shifting from passive data forms to intelligent agents that can reason, explain, and act.

This technological pivot aligns with a growing global demand from CFOs to improve financial accuracy, speed up reporting cycles, and reduce costs — all while managing smaller teams. “This is creating a wedge for AI to prove itself — not just as a shiny demo, but as core to business continuity,” the authors note.

Their message is clear: the infrastructure and talent are already in place. What’s needed now is bold vision and execution.

For founders, operators, and investors, the takeaway is unmistakable: the future of finance is automated, intelligent — and quite possibly built in India. (Source: IANS)