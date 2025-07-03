Air India Cancels Delhi-Washington Flight Due to Technical Issue During Vienna Stop

New Delhi— An Air India flight (AI 103) from Delhi to Washington, D.C. was canceled after encountering a technical issue during a scheduled fuel stop in Vienna, the airline confirmed on Thursday.

The flight, which departed Delhi at 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday and was originally expected to arrive in Washington at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, was halted in Vienna due to the issue. As a result, the return flight (AI 104) from Washington to Delhi, which also transits through Vienna, was canceled as well.

In a statement, Air India said passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds, depending on their preferences.

“Flight AI 103 from Delhi to Washington, D.C. on July 2, 2025, made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft checks, a maintenance task was identified that required extended time for rectification before the aircraft could proceed,” said an airline spokesperson.

Because of this, the Vienna–Washington segment was canceled, and all passengers were disembarked.

Passengers eligible for visa-free entry or those holding valid Schengen visas were provided hotel accommodations in Vienna until the next available flight. For those without entry clearance, Air India said accommodations are being arranged, pending immigration and security approvals from Austrian authorities.

The airline said it “deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains committed to prioritizing the safety of all passengers and crew.”

This incident follows a series of Air India flight disruptions in recent days due to technical issues.

For instance, Flight AI 357 from Tokyo (Haneda) to Delhi was diverted to Kolkata after cabin crew reported persistently high cabin temperatures. The Boeing 787 aircraft landed safely and is currently undergoing inspection.

Earlier, on June 27, Flight AI 639 from Mumbai to Chennai returned to Mumbai shortly after takeoff when crew members detected a burning smell in the cabin.

Air India and its subsidiary, Air India Express, currently operate more than 1,100 flights daily, serving over 150,000 passengers.