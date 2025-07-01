India Marching Toward Inclusive Growth Despite Global Uncertainties: HUL Chairman

New Delhi– Despite global instability, the Indian economy is steadily advancing toward sustainable and inclusive growth, according to Nitin Paranjpe, Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), Paranjpe acknowledged the current global confusion and volatility but expressed confidence in India’s economic trajectory.

“India continues to grow with confidence. We’re building capabilities to meet the needs of a changing and ambitious India, while ensuring this growth is both environmentally sustainable and inclusive,” he said.

India is currently among the fastest-growing economies in the world. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the country’s GDP will grow at approximately 6.3 percent in FY2025–26.

India’s GDP has more than doubled over the past decade—from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to over $4.3 trillion in 2025—and is expected to surpass Japan soon to become the world’s fourth-largest economy.

Paranjpe also highlighted India’s rapid digital transformation. While the country lagged behind in the first three industrial revolutions due to weak physical infrastructure, he said it is now making up ground in the fourth, driven by a robust digital public infrastructure.

“By 2030, 69 percent of India’s population will be of working age. With a median age under 29 and the lowest dependency ratio, India is poised to remain the world’s largest supplier of human talent,” he noted.

Turning to consumer behavior, Paranjpe observed that Indian consumers are increasingly prioritizing holistic wellness, seeking better experiences, innovative products, and fulfilling rising aspirations.

“As a company that serves these evolving needs and plays a role in the country’s growth journey, we carry a significant responsibility,” he told shareholders.

Paranjpe also discussed HUL’s focus on enhancing digital marketing and improving the customer experience across both online and offline platforms. He cited the launch of the company’s new Premium Retail Organisation (PRO), aimed at meeting consumer expectations and expanding the footprint of HUL’s premium beauty offerings. (Source: IANS)