Tata Motors’ Sales Decline 8.5% in Q1 FY26, Mahindra Reports 18% SUV Growth

Mumbai– Tata Motors reported an 8.47 percent decline in total vehicle sales for the first quarter of FY26, selling 210,415 units between April and June, compared to 229,891 units during the same period last year (Q1 FY25).

Both commercial and passenger vehicle segments saw a year-on-year decline. Commercial vehicle sales dropped 6 percent to 85,606 units, while passenger vehicle sales fell 10 percent to 124,809 units.

Domestic sales in June 2025 were also down 12 percent compared to June 2024.

Despite the overall dip, the company reported positive developments. International business in the commercial vehicle segment saw strong growth, with overseas sales increasing 68 percent.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors, said the commercial vehicle industry had a slow start to the quarter, particularly in the heavy and small vehicle categories. “There was some sequential improvement in June, and we remain optimistic due to a favorable monsoon forecast, potential interest rate cuts, and ongoing infrastructure development,” he noted.

Tata Motors Managing Director Shailesh Chandra expressed confidence in building momentum through new product launches and an expanding EV lineup, even amid a subdued industry outlook.

Of the 124,809 passenger vehicles sold in Q1 FY26, 16,231 were electric vehicles. While total passenger vehicle sales declined 10 percent year-on-year, EV sales showed signs of recovery toward the end of the quarter.

The company highlighted that its refreshed Tiago model recorded a 16 percent year-on-year growth, and new offerings like the Altroz and Harrier.ev received a positive market response.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra reported strong performance in June 2025, selling 78,969 vehicles—including exports—marking a 14 percent increase over June 2024.

In the SUV segment, Mahindra sold 47,306 units in the domestic market, reflecting 18 percent year-on-year growth. This pushed the company to its highest-ever quarterly SUV sales.

Mahindra also posted a 36 percent rise in exports during the April–June quarter.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, attributed the company’s growth to its continued focus on delivering value to customers and expressed confidence in maintaining momentum in the coming quarters. (Source: IANS)