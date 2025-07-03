India Poised to Become World’s Third-Largest Economy: PM Modi

Accra— Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, citing a decade of sweeping transformation built on political stability and strong governance.

Addressing Ghana’s Parliament in a historic speech, PM Modi emphasized India’s growing role on the global stage.

“Today, India is the fastest-growing emerging economy. With a foundation of stable polity and good governance, India will soon become the third-largest economy in the world,” he told lawmakers.

Modi noted that India currently contributes nearly 16 percent to global economic growth and is reaping the benefits of its young and dynamic population.

“India now boasts the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. It has become a hub for innovation and technology, attracting the attention of global companies,” he said.

He also highlighted India’s achievements across various sectors:

“We are known as the Pharmacy of the World. Indian women are leading in science, space, aviation, and sports. India has landed on the Moon. Today, an Indian is orbiting in space, propelling our human spaceflight mission forward.”

Looking ahead, Modi reiterated India’s national goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

“As Ghana continues its journey toward progress and prosperity, India will walk beside you, shoulder to shoulder,” he affirmed.

Recalling past milestones in India-Africa relations, PM Modi pointed to the 2015 India-Africa Forum Summit, which hosted Ghana’s then-President John Mahama, and the 2017 African Development Bank meeting held in India. India now maintains diplomatic missions in 46 African nations.

“More than 200 development projects across Africa are enhancing connectivity, infrastructure, and industrial growth. Each year, the India-Africa Business Conclave generates new opportunities for partnership,” he said.

Highlighting cooperation with Ghana specifically, he noted the recent inauguration of the Tema–Mpakadan railway line, calling it “the largest infrastructure project in this part of the African region.” He also voiced support for Ghana’s aspirations under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Ghana has great potential to become a regional hub for IT and innovation. Together, we can shape a future full of promise and progress,” Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi was awarded Ghana’s highest civilian honor, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, by President Mahama. Modi thanked the President, calling the recognition “a matter of immense pride.” (Source: IANS)