BMW Group India Posts Record H1 2025 Car Sales; EV Sales Jump 234%

Mumbai— BMW Group India announced on Thursday that it recorded its highest-ever car deliveries for the first half of a calendar year, selling 7,774 BMW and MINI vehicles between January and June 2025.

Despite facing a challenging market environment, the company achieved a 10% year-over-year growth compared to the same period in 2024.

“We are on a fast track, posting 10% growth despite a challenging environment, as we continue to unlock new opportunities in the luxury segment,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India, in an official statement.

Of the total, 7,477 were BMW units and 297 were MINIs. A significant driver of this growth was the company’s electric vehicle (EV) lineup.

BMW Group India maintained its leadership in the luxury EV segment by delivering 1,322 electric vehicles across both brands—marking a staggering 234% increase over the same period last year. EVs now account for 18% of the company’s total car sales.

The BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase emerged as the best-selling electric model, followed by the flagship BMW i7.

Long Wheelbase (LWB) models—including the BMW 7 Series, 5 Series, 3 Series, and iX1—saw a 159% surge in demand and now contribute 47% of the brand’s overall sales in India.

Among sedans, the BMW 5 Series was the best-seller, while the BMW 3 Series retained its position as the top premium sedan in the country.

In the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) category, BMW also posted strong performance with a 17% increase in sales for H1 2025. The BMW X1 led the segment, accounting for over 30% of total BMW car sales. The BMW X5 also recorded strong demand.

Within the MINI lineup, 297 vehicles were sold, led by the MINI Cooper S, which posted over 60% growth. The MINI Countryman E, the electric variant, made a notable contribution to MINI’s sales momentum.

BMW Motorrad, the company’s motorcycle division, delivered 2,569 bikes in the first half of 2025. The BMW G 310 RR led the smart-cc segment, while the BMW GS and S 1000 RR were top performers in the adventure and super sport categories.

BMW Group India also attributed its strong performance to innovative initiatives like its new retail experience concept ‘Retail.NEXT’ and flexible financing solutions such as ‘BMW Smart Finance’, which are aimed at enhancing customer accessibility and satisfaction.

The company is investing over ₹365 crore to roll out this new retail format across 56 facilities in 33 cities nationwide. (Source: IANS)