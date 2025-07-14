India Reaches 50% Clean Power Capacity—Five Years Ahead of Target

NEW DELHI— In a major milestone for its energy transition, India has achieved 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources—five years ahead of the 2030 target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced on Monday.

This early achievement underscores India’s growing leadership in climate action and sustainable development, and signals the rapid acceleration of its clean energy transformation.

“In a world seeking climate solutions, India is showing the way,” said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. “Achieving 50 percent non-fossil fuel capacity five years ahead of the 2030 target is a proud moment for every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership continues to drive Bharat’s green transformation—paving the path toward a self-reliant and sustainable future.”

The Ministry credited this accomplishment to a combination of visionary policy design, strong implementation, and India’s deep commitment to climate equity and responsibility.

Several flagship initiatives have powered this transformation:

PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan) has helped lakhs of farmers adopt solar-powered irrigation pumps, promoting sustainable agriculture and rural energy security.

has helped lakhs of farmers adopt solar-powered irrigation pumps, promoting sustainable agriculture and rural energy security. PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana , launched in 2024, sparked a rooftop solar revolution by enabling over 10 million households to generate their own electricity.

, launched in 2024, sparked a rooftop solar revolution by enabling over 10 million households to generate their own electricity. Solar Park Development and the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy laid the groundwork for utility-scale renewable installations at record-low tariffs.

and the laid the groundwork for utility-scale renewable installations at record-low tariffs. Wind energy , especially in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, has been vital in meeting peak electricity demand during evening hours.

, especially in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, has been vital in meeting peak electricity demand during evening hours. Bioenergy, once a marginal sector, has now become a key contributor to rural livelihoods, circular economy goals, and clean energy generation.

According to the ministry, these efforts have not only decarbonized India’s power sector but have also delivered broad social and economic benefits—expanding energy access, reducing air pollution, improving public health, generating employment, and boosting rural incomes.

The ministry emphasized that India’s progress is particularly notable given its relatively low per capita emissions. Among G20 nations, India is one of the few on track to meet—or even exceed—its Paris climate commitments.

At global forums such as the G20 and the UN climate conferences (COP), India has consistently advocated for climate equity, sustainable lifestyles, and low-carbon development pathways.

By reaching the 50% clean power milestone well ahead of schedule, India is further reinforcing its position as a global clean energy leader—demonstrating that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.

Looking ahead, the ministry said the next phase of India’s energy transition must focus on quality, equity, and resilience. Key goals include: