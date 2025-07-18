India Remains a Top Investment Destination Globally, Says KKR Report

NEW DELHI— India continues to stand out as one of the most attractive investment destinations worldwide, driven by political stability, structural reforms, and a resilient consumer base, according to a new report from global investment firm KKR.

In its 2025 Mid-Year Global Macro Outlook, KKR emphasized that India’s robust growth prospects and favorable market conditions present a compelling opportunity for global investors.

“From a macro perspective, India’s relative insulation from global trade tensions remains intact, supported by its largely domestic, consumer-driven economy,” the report stated.

KKR’s Global Macro & Asset Allocation team highlighted India’s unique strategic position amid the shift from a period of benign globalization to an era defined by great power competition.

The report also pointed to significant opportunities in infrastructure and credit markets, where private capital is poised to benefit from India’s long-term economic trends.

“As the global trade environment evolves, India is well-positioned to expand its share of global manufacturing—especially as oil prices ease and the ‘China+1’ strategy gains momentum,” the report noted. “We’re also seeing early signs of a cyclical rebound following a slow patch in 2024, fueled by rural income recovery, strong services exports, and proactive government policy.”

Production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and relaxed foreign direct investment (FDI) rules are key pillars of India’s efforts to attract broader capital inflows. Additionally, recent rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India and a stimulus-heavy union budget targeting low- and middle-income households are expected to further accelerate economic activity.

“For investors, India also offers diversification benefits,” the report added. “Its equity market correlation with global indices has decreased, and the scale of its economy is expected to unlock significant private sector opportunities over the next decade.”

While KKR anticipates a modest depreciation of the Indian rupee, it considers the risk manageable through hedging strategies. The firm concludes that India’s economic fundamentals—marked by stability, ongoing reforms, and a dynamic consumer base—make it an increasingly scalable and differentiated investment opportunity in today’s volatile global landscape. (Source: IANS)